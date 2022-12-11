Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,692,775 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,516,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692,775 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Corteva were worth $461,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10,457.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

