Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 38,378 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,362,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,378 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of FirstService worth $528,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Down 0.1 %

FirstService stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.67.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.