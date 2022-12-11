CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.85% of CubeSmart worth $465,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 150.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

