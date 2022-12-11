Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,019,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $543,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

