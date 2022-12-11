Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 67,741 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,741 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PTC were worth $468,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 66.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,582,469. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

