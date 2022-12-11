Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.65% of Carvana worth $453,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $28,202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Insider Activity

Carvana Price Performance

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $274.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

