Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $288.41 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

