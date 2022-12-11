DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.46 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

PH opened at $289.44 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

