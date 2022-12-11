Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.40% of Littelfuse worth $464,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.8 %

LFUS stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

