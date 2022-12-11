Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 927,303 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 927,303 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Stericycle worth $459,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $50.84 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 726.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

