Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,334,543 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334,543 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.32% of Trip.com Group worth $545,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,873,000 after buying an additional 233,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 3.8 %

TCOM opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

