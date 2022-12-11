Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $563,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,035,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 159,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $386.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

