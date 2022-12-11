Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 19,705 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Allstate worth $37,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 79.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 195.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.98. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

