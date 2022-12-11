Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,215,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,838,095 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PG&E were worth $561,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

PCG stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

