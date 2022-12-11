Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $37,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $287.97 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

