Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,557,965 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,251,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,557,965 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $592,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.