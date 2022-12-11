Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,919,724 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.72% of Coupang worth $611,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 418.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 28.8% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

