Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 627,712 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of ShockWave Medical worth $614,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $230.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,300 shares of company stock worth $13,733,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

