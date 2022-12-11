Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.34% of Marriott International worth $591,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

