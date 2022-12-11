Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,013,254 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.67% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $577,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

