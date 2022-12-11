Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $620.89 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $620,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after acquiring an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 68.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,097,000 after acquiring an additional 324,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 97.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,670,000 after acquiring an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $683.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

