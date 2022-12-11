Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.46% of AXIS Capital worth $602,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.