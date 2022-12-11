Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.37% of Group 1 Automotive worth $36,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day moving average is $173.93. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

