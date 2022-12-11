Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322,330 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.31% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $617,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $356.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Raymond James cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.67.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

