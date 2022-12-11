Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OXM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

