Evan H. Wax Acquires 1,254 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) Director Evan H. Wax purchased 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,919.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,599.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SVT stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Servotronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

