Ralph A. Clark Sells 460 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $14,641.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,350 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.83 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $424.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

