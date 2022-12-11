Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$17,000.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Diana D. Ambra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,409.40).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 69.51, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

Clime Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Clime Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

