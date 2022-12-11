Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,153.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $19,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

