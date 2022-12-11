Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $59,713.47 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sunrun Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $28.65 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 2.20.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
