Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,600 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 539,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

