Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Sells $18,620.00 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,263.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Energous Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Energous Co. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energous Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

