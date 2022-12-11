Phillip P. Chan Buys 14,291 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 14,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,006.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 881,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,778.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

About Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,347,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,314,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 10.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 110,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,108,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

