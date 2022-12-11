Phillip P. Chan Buys 14,291 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 14,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,006.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 881,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,778.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cytosorbents Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
