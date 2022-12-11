Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Director Sells $21,090.24 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) Director Daniel L. Heavner sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.12, for a total value of $21,090.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $478,826.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

