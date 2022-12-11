Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP John Wayne Witt Sells 700 Shares

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) VP John Wayne Witt sold 700 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE KMT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $38.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

