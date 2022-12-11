Insider Selling: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Sells $20,629.72 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) Director Gail K. Naughton sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $20,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TXMD opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

