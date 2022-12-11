Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

