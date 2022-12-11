Cambridge Trust Co. Has $289,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

