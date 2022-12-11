Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,655 shares of company stock worth $3,628,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

