Cambridge Trust Co. Has $184,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

