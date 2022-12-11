Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

