Cambridge Trust Co. Has $195,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.07 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

