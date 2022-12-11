Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 507.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $191.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.14. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

