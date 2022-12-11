Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

