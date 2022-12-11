Cambridge Trust Co. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AVY opened at $177.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $219.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

