M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 431.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 84,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 68,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,298 shares of company stock worth $30,554,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $91.88 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

