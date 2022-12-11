Cambridge Trust Co. Has $180,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

