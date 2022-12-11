Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 248.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

