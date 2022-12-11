Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,690,000 after acquiring an additional 233,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $90.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

