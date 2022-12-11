iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Trust Co.

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.