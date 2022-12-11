iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

